SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An evaluation into the proposed merger between Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services continues to move forward, and people are getting a chance to weigh in publicly.

Dozens of people shared their opinions Tuesday night in St. Paul during the first of four public meetings. Video on the Facebook page for the office of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison shows that while some people support the proposal, others are voicing concerns, including about whether a merger would lead to rising costs, and what it would mean to the availability of mental health care, health care access in rural areas, and abortion access.

There are three more meetings scheduled this month, including one in Worthington on Jan. 25. If you’d like to share your support or opposition online, you can do so on the Minnesota attorney general’s website.