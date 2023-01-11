The fog issues are back this morning across eastern KELOLAND, where dense fog advisories are in effect until 10am. Drive with care this morning.

The wind forecast should help to scour out the fog this afternoon, but it will bring some patchy blowing and drifting issues over areas with the deepest snow cover. We expect winds in Sioux Falls to run at 15-30mph from the northwest. We would not be surprise to see some finger drifts develop in open areas.

While temperatures will dip a few degrees Thursday and Friday, a warming trend should return for the weekend. We don’t see any arctic air for at least a few more days.

The pattern next week will turn more more active. We will be watching the track to 3 systems, with first one arriving on Monday. The jury is still out on the track of these systems, but we’ve noticed quite an increase in the rain potential in Iowa, where at least .25″ to .50″ could fall. The second system will also have a fair shot at tapping into the Gulf of Mexico, so rain/snow lines and storm tracks will need some attention in the coming days. Stay tuned.

Take a look at the chances of 3″ of snow next week. We are already seeing 30 to 40% chances of a plowable snow in parts of southeastern KELOLAND if you add up the impact on all of the systems.

Here are the details of the forecast.