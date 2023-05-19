SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Rubble covers the ground in downtown Sioux Falls, where a week prior two buildings and a parking lot stood. Now, across the street from a pub, a hardware store, a federal courthouse and a smoke shop, the ground is being prepped for a new mixed-use apartment building.

Speaking with Luke Jessen, VP of Development for property developer Lloyd Companies, the lot located at 205 E. 12th St., will become the home of the new One2 Apartment building, which will include parking, residential housing and retail space.

The completed building will contain 175 apartment units, including studios and one, two and three bedroom units. Jessen says that rental prices are estimated to fall between $1,300-3,000 per month depending on the individual apartment.

Looking at a completion date of Spring 2025, the building will be a 7-level structure built partially into the hillside, meaning that the first parking structure that will make up the first floor will be at ground level on one side of the building, and underground on the other.

Above this parking structure will be just over 3,000 square feet of retail space, which in turn will be topped with apartments.

Once built, this apartment will stand alongside the existing Prescott Place apartments, recently completed on the south end of the block.