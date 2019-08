SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- The Symetra Tour returns to Willow Run Golf Course this week, as the Sioux Falls GreatLife Challenge starts on Thursday.

The GreatLife Challenge is the first of five stops in the tour's March to a Million, with a cumulative purse of one-million dollars between the five tournaments. With the top-10 finishers on the tour's money list at the end of the season earning LPGA membership, the players understand the importance of these final events.