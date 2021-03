It has been a sunny day in western South Dakota, while a strong low pressure system coming through the central US spreads clouds and – eventually - rainfall into SE KELOLAND. Temperatures are above-average, even under the cloud cover, in the 50s.

Tonight we expect a broad area of persistent rainfall will come into SE KELOLAND from the south, starting around sunset in the Sioux Falls area. Rain will be widespread SE South Dakota through SW Minnesota overnight. Lows will be in the 30s, though SE KELOLAND will have a brisk NE wind as the rain comes through.