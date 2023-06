PIPESTONE, MN (KELO) Authorities in southwest Minnesota have arrested two people following a drug bust in Pipestone.

31-year-old Edsel Aguilar and 26-year-old Jessalyn Kay Hahn are facing several drug-related charges after members of the local drug and violent crime task force searched a home on 3rd Avenue Southwest on Thursday.

Investigators say they found cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy, THC wax and vape cartridges, along with more than $57-thousand in cash.