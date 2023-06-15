MISSION, S.D. (KELO) — A 30-year-old Mission man will spend more than three years behind bars for assaulting a federal officer.

Dylan Blue Bird is convicted of assaulting, resisting and impeding a federal officer.

Back in September, Rosebud Sioux Tribe law enforcement tried to stop Blue Bird for traffic violations

Blue Bird then led officers on a high-speed chase with speeds reaching 110 miles per hour.

He also drove in the wrong direction toward law enforcement, forcing an officer off the road.

Authorities used spike strips to stop the chase and arrest Blue Bird.