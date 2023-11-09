SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Monday will mark one decade since a Woonsocket woman disappeared. For the first time, we hear from Rachel Cyriacks’ mother.

Before Cyriacks was a mother of three, she was a tomboy who grew up loving horses.

“I think she was like, five or six when we had horses and she liked to ride. She liked outdoor things. Doing everything outside usually,” said Mary Schabot, Rachel Cyriacks’ mother.

Rachel’s mother says that in the week leading up to her disappearance, Rachel told family members her ex-husband Brad was abusing her.

Court papers say the couple had a rocky past. Rachel had filed a protection order against him in August.

“The day he got out of jail, she went up and picked him up, and then that’s the end. What’s really weird is he’s never made any effort to do anything,” said Schabot.

That was the last day Rachel was seen. However, she hasn’t been forgotten.

Ten years later, the state continues to look for her.

“As we go out and look for leads, we talk to witnesses. The community wants to bring Rachel home,” said South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley.

Throughout the investigation, authorities have repeatedly said her ex-husband was not a suspect.

Key pieces of evidence include a quilt that was missing from Rachel’s home. Her pickup also had severe damage to the undercarriage but wasn’t brought into evidence until two months after she disappeared.

“All it does is take one person to say the right thing or know the right thing. And then that would end up causing us to have closure,” said Schabot.

Rachel’s mother hopes one day she’ll have an answer as to what happened to her daughter.

According to criminal records, Brad Cyriacks has been in and out of jail since Rachel’s disappearance. Investigators say he was the last person to see Rachel alive, but he’s never been charged in connection with this case.

We checked with Attorney General Jackley he will only say that “no one” has been ruled out as a suspect.

If you have any information please contact the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation at 605-773-3331 or local law enforcement.