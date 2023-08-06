SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, August 6. Take a look at our top stories as you start your day with KELOLAND On The GO.

Authorities have arrested two people in connection with the investigation of a missing South Dakota woman.

Authorities in Pennington County are working to identify the body of a woman found on a road near the Rapid City airport early Saturday morning.

There is no travel advised in the entire town of Sioux Center due to flooding, according to the Sioux County Sheriff. Some roads are impassable in Rock Valley.

Sioux Falls is home to many communities and cultures, including one of the largest Kunama populations in the country. Kunama people are from Eritrea and Ethiopia, the first refugees came to Sioux Falls in 2007.

