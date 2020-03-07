Missing toddler’s remains believed found in Tennessee

FILE – This undated photo released by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation shows Evelyn Mae Boswell. Megan Boswell, the 18-year-old mother of the 15-month-old girl, is charged with making a false report, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. Remains believed to be that of the toddler were found Friday, March 6, 2020, in Tennessee, ending the 17-day search across three states for her, authorities said. (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation via AP, File)

BLOUNTVILLE, TN (Associated Press) — Authorities in Tennessee have found remains they believe belong to a 15-month-old girl who was the subject of a 17-day search across three states.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office say they believe they found Evelyn Mae Boswell on Friday.

An Amber Alert was issued for her in February, but she hasn’t been seen since at least December.

The remains were found on the property of a relative of Evelyn’s mother.

Evelyn’s mother was charged with filing a false report Feb. 25 after authorities say she gave inaccurate and conflicting statements.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and haven’t announced additional arrests or charges.