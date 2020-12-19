Minnesota’s 2nd vaccine shipment smaller than expected

FILE – In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, a droplet falls from a syringe after a health care worker was injected with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in Providence, R.I. The U.S. COVID-19 vaccination campaign has begun, and the few available doses are mostly going into the arms of health care workers and nursing home residents. But what about in January, February and March, when more shots are expected to become available? Who should get those doses? (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota health officials said Friday that the state’s second shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine will be thousands of doses fewer than initially anticipated.

Several states were notified by the federal government this week that they will be receiving a smaller second-week supply of the vaccine, which for Minnesota will now include 33,150 doses instead of the original projection of 58,000 doses.

Minnesota health officials on Friday reported more than 2,700 new coronavirus cases and 65 deaths.

The state’s totals now sit at nearly 392,000 cases and more than 4,700 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.