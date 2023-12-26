Minneapolis, MN (KELO) — A tough blow to the Minnesota Vikings offense has been offically confirmed as tight end T.J. Hockenson is out for the rest of the season.

The tight end will be placed on injured reserve after a series of tests revealed that Hockenson tore both his ACL and MCL in his right knee during the loss to Detroit on Sunday.

The injury happened during the Vikings’ second offensive play of the third quarter, Hockenson took a hit to the knee from Lions safety Kerby Joseph. The 26 year-old was soon ruled out of the game.

“Unfortunately, for T.J., he’s going to be on the road to recovery. And I know he’ll attack that with all the resources we have in this building. And knowing T.J., the type of player he is I’m absolutely looking forward to when we can get him back rolling and ready to have a great 2024 season,” Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said.

O’Connell also confirmed that linebacker D.J. Wonnum suffered an injury and will miss the rest of the season. Receiver Jordan Addison and cornerback Mekhi Blackmon sustained injuries as well.