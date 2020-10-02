Minnehaha County Auditor announces retirement

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2020 General Election will be the last for Bob Litz.

The Minnehaha County Auditor announced he’ll retire from his position at the end of the year. Litz was first elected as the county auditor in the state’s largest county in 2010. The auditor’s position is up for election again in 2022.

“Auditor Litz is an advocate for fair and honest elections,” Minnehaha County Commissioner Jean Bender said in a news release.

In August, Litz was hoping to use public libraries in Sioux Falls as a safe and secure place for absentee voters to drop-off ballots ahead of the November election. Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken disagreed with Litz’s proposal.

Litz faces the biggest challenge among the 66 counties in accounting for absentee ballots that voters have been casting since the statewide window opened September 18 for the November 3 general election. Twice — after the 2014 general election, and again this summer after the June 2, 2020, primary election — special review panels made recommendations on how Minnehaha County might improve its processes.