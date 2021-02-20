Military training jet crashes in woods near Alabama airport

FILE – This Friday, Aug. 10, 2007, file photo, shows the logo of the Department of the U.S. Air Force at the United Staes embassy, in Berlin. A new report issued Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, on racial disparities in the Air Force concludes that Black service members in the service are far more likely to be investigated, arrested, face disciplinary actions, and be discharged for misconduct. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)

MONTGOMERY, AL (Associated Press) — The Air Force says a military training jet has crashed near an Alabama airport.

An Air Force statement said a T-38 trainer aircraft crashed Friday. The aircraft was assigned to the 14th Flying Training Wing at Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi.

The jet crashed around 5:30 p.m. near Dannelly Field in Montgomery, Alabama.

The military said it had no information on the condition of the pilots is unknown at this time, and the cause of the accident was not immediately known.

A safety investigation board will convene to investigate the accident.