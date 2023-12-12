We have a chilly forecast this morning across KELOLAND, with 30s expected today for many areas.

Highs yesterday stayed in the 40s for many areas, with even a few 50s in the west.

Futurecast shows the “cooler” weather trends for today. We don’t expect that trend to last too long, however. 40s will return for many tomorrow and even a few 50s could show up on the maps by Thursday.

You can see how much of the country is under the influence of this mild Pacific air. This trend should continue into next week.

The map below shows the 6-10 day forecast.

It’s hard to get much snow with a temperature forecast so mild for December.

The pattern for the start of the weekend features another small clipper system moving into the region. We’ll see if that brings any snow with it, but might be worth a second look later today and tomorrow.

Here are the details of the forecast.