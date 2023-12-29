Good morning! After days of waiting, the snow making operations at Great Bear are back in action today, or at least for the early morning hours. Colder air is expected this weekend across KELOLAND.

The season snow numbers on the map tell an interesting story. The Sioux Falls area is under 2″ for the season so far. While central SD is higher, both Nebraska and North Dakota have picked up more snow on average.

We still have large areas in Montana that are snow-free. The enables milder days like today to make an appearance in the forecast.

We won’t reach our full potential on temperatures today due to the snow on the ground, but we still expect plenty of 30s in the east and central. Far western KELOLAND will be warmer and parts of the SW MN will also be warmer due to the lack of snow. Temperatures will start turning cooler tomorrow into the 20s east. We can’t rule out a little snow in the air too, mainly across Minnesota.

Here are the details of the forecast.