Rain and some snow is tracking to our south this morning. Winter weather advisories have been posted along the path of that wet snow, but we don’t expect any of this to reach KELOLAND today.

We hit the 50s for highs yesterday and we’ll see similar numbers today. The coolest weather will be found east of Sioux Falls where clouds will be thicker.

The hour-by-hour forecast into the weekend shows those 50s today. Temperatures are expected to be warmer tomorrow with more 60s likely. We expect a few 70s to develop by Sunday!

While the weather pattern is quiet to start the weekend, a more active pattern should emerge early next week. We expect this area of rain and snow to track to the northeast. We have good agreement on this system reaching southeast KELOLAND by Tuesday. The amount of moisture that can reach western SD is still more uncertain.

You can see the track of the still looks similar to what we’ve been tracking all week. Again, the main question is how much moisture can wrap around the back side of the storm as it lifts to the northeast.

That’s why the European model outlook shows a sharper cut-off line through South Dakota and Nebraska at this time.

Temperatures will be turning cooler next week after this system moves through the region.

The forecast looks mild for many areas again today with 50s likely.

Mostly clear skies tonight will allow temperatures tonight to drop into the mid 20s to around 30.

Tomorrow should be very pleasant with highs in the upper 50s in the northeast and 60s for several locations.

Expect even warmer weather Sunday with highs near 70 in the Sioux Falls area. Rain chances will start late Monday and increase into Tuesday. We can’t rule out some wet snow with this system, but those details are still fuzzy at best since this storm is disconnected from arctic air to our north.