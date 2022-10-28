Rain from yesterday has departed the morning weather maps. We do have some patchy fog in the Chamberlain and Mitchell areas, but that will burn off with the drier weather pattern ahead this afternoon.

Rain totals over .50″ fell in few isolated areas. Vermillion, Yankton, Hawarden all ended the day with a nice shower.

Rain totals were also slightly more toward Madison and Brookings, closer to .40″.

The numbers in the far northeast were much lower.

Dry skies are ahead this weekend as clouds depart the southeast. Highs today and tomorrow will reach the 60s for much of KELOLAND.

We expect above average temperatures in KELOLAND the next several days. Above normal temperatures will mean highs in the 60s and 70s for most areas through next Wednesday.

Here are the details of the forecast.