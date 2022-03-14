Good morning! Some snow has fallen overnight across northern KELOLAND. You can see the light coating here on our Eureka Camera. Most of this will melt today.

This system has been a fast mover the past 12 to 18 hours. You can see how fast things are moving into Minnesota, but areas of clouds will linger along with cooler weather.

A winter weather advisory for the far northeast will expire by mid morning.

The hourly forecast shows highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s in the northeast. Areas West River should climb back into 50s with partly cloudy skies.

The maps the next few days show mainly a quiet trend for KELOLAND. We expect very mild and nice temperatures for tomorrow. Sprinkles will return on Wednesday, mostly for the west with a slight drop in temperatures. A storm system will track to our south by Thursday into Friday.

There will be a better chance of moisture here in KELOLAND early next week. A larger system should push out of the Rockies and bring either rain or snow to KELOLAND. Stay tuned for more details through the week.

Highs today will be cooler for many areas, but not that bad compared to last week. Clouds will be thickest in eastern and southeastern KELOLAND.

Dry skies are expected tonight with lows in the 20s in the east, with 30s across the west.

Tomorrow sure looks mild with highs in the 60s for several locations.

The 7 day forecast shows 50s and 60s through the rest of the week. The weekend looks especially mild.