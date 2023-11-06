After a mild weekend, we expect cooler weather today, but still above average for this time of the year.

Highs yesterday were well above average. We hit 69 in Sioux Falls, with 80 in both Winner and Valentine. Don’t expect those numbers today.

We also saw a lot of wind in southeastern KELOLAND. Gusts near 51mph were recorded in Sioux Falls, with gusts near 47 in Rapid City.

A low pressure system tracked to our north yesterday and a couple more are on the way this week. The general pattern is still featuring a “zonal flow” of Pacific air across the region.

Futurecast shows the temperature climbing into the 50s and 60s today across the region. There are some hints of either sprinkles or light showers tomorrow morning as a warm front lifts back north across the region. Moisture should remain limited.

Keep an eye on the wind forecast on Wednesday as a stronger cold front moves into KELOLAND from the northwest. This front won’t bring much precipitation, but temperatures should be cooler on Thursday.

Mild temperatures will be here to start the week, but you can see some of the “cooling” trends that more our way from the northwest. Overall, the pattern is still looking mainly dry and nothing too cold for this time of year.

Here are the details of the forecast.