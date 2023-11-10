SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — November can mark the start of winter weather in some years, but the way this pattern is shaping up, winter won’t be showing up on our door step anytime soon.

Highs in the 40s might seem cold, but for this time of the year, that’s considered normal for much of KELOLAND. We all know milder weather is coming for next week, but why is it mild and what does that say about the winter forecast?

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Mild temperatures in November almost always have some connection to Pacific air and this pattern is no exception. And by the looks of it, there’s plenty of above normal water temperatures to go around off the coast of North America.

That means we’ll be getting the benefits of that air over much of the extended forecast this November. And yes, that mild air will be affecting the western half of the country this winter much more than last year.

The big question will be the changes to the pattern between Thanksgiving and Christmas. As always, we’ll be watching all of that closely and you’ll hear more our KELOLAND Winter Special, Monday evening at 6:30 p.m.