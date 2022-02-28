The last day of February will be mild across KELOLAND as partly cloudy skies dominate the forecast. We expect highs in the 50s and 60s in many snow-free areas.

Sioux Falls hit 51 yesterday. We should be warmer today and likely will surpass 60 tomorrow.

The hourly temperature forecast reflects the abundance of mild air the next couple of days. You will notice the colder north wind on Wednesday and a sharp change to colder weather in northeast SD. We expect that sharp temperature difference across the region will fuel a narrow band of rain and snow chances on Thursday.

A larger system will enter the plains by Saturday and Sunday. We still have many details to work out, including the storm track. Colder air will be readily available across MN, so as moisture returns from the south, we’ll likely have a transition zone from rain, to ice, to snow across the plains. We’ll continue to work out the details, but stay tuned to the latest forecasts.

The raw precipitation outlook this weekend is good for those needing water East River. We could be looking at over .50″ of moisture, but again, the mode of precipitation is still up for debate. Aberdeen is more likely to stay all snow, but points farther south could easily a mixed bag given our temperature forecasts. West River areas do not look as moist at this time.

We also want to highlight some of the icing potential this weekend. We are in that time of year where ice can be a problem, but the exact placement of this band will likely change over the coming days. Our first look shows the best odds in southern MN.

Enjoy the mild weather today with 50s and 60s common.

Tonight looks mild too with lows mainly in the 20s and 30s.

Tomorrow will be very mild with 60s likely west of Sioux Falls. There may even be a few low 70s!

The 7 day forecast clearly shows a colder weather pattern ahead. Please enjoy the next 2 days!