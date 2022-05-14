The afternoon weather has been breezy at times, but overall a quiet day in KELOLAND. Many of you are so busy cleaning up and clearing debris from the storms this week, so the dry weather has been a blessing.

The active pattern this week has left our 30 day moisture total map running much above normal in the blue areas on this map. You can really see that trend from Miller to Eureka.

More showers will return to mainly southern KELOLAND tonight with lows mainly in the 40s. The showers will depart to our south tomorrow morning, leaving partly cloudy skies and pleasant temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds will be be breezy from the west or northwest.

Our next chance of rain should arrive on Tuesday. At this time, we do not expect severe weather, but rain is expected to make an appearance and could halt some planting activities with some amounts over .25″. We expect most of this rain to depart on Wednesday, with a stronger cold front arriving on Thursday. We can’t rule out some severe weather with this front in southeast KELOLAND if our forecast for 80s holds and some humidity returns from the south. It’s much to early to say much more at this time, but we’ll have more to say tomorrow.

The 10 day forecast will remain wet across much of the corn belt.

The idea of seeing much cooler weather starting late next week is taking root. There will be more to say about this story early next week, but today’s data from the European model is the coldest projection so far. We are not surprised to see this…stay tuned.

Here are tonight’s low temperatures.

Tomorrow should be pleasant in the afternoon.

The 7 day forecast looks active on Thursday, but much cooler weather will arrive here starting Friday into the weekend. We can’t rule of some lows in the 30s by day 8 or day 9.