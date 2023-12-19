After a cooler start to the work week, milder weather will be returning today for much of KELOLAND. Highs yesterday stayed in the 30s across the east, with 50s in the far west.

Futurecast hour-by-hour shows warmer temperatures in Sioux Falls this afternoon, likely into the mid 40s. Winds will decrease through the day and will shift to the east tonight and tomorrow. Some slight cooling is forecast tomorrow in the northeast.

What are the chances of a white Christmas? Here’s the graphic we showed yesterday on KELOLAND This Morning for Sioux Falls. At that time, the odds were still about 1:4.

Today, the odds are down a little and perhaps delayed a bit, but no major changes. However, the chances of snow around Christmas are much better in western SD.

It all depends on the interaction of the 2 low pressure systems noted on the map below. The northern stream low will dictate how far north the southern system will travel. It will also dictate the strength of the storm. We are still too early to make that call, but keep watching the forecast.

The weather the next few days will remain very mild.

It is a wet pattern, however.