It’s a very peaceful morning in KELOLAND, with just a few clouds over Lake Madison just before 7 a.m.

Chances of rain will return tomorrow. Many of you will be more sensitive to these severe weather outlooks, but the situation tomorrow is nothing like last week. However, a few storms with hail can’t be ruled out in far southeast KELOLAND later Tuesday afternoon.

The latest hour-by-hour forecast shows the rain developing late tonight. You’ll notice the rain moving from northwest to southeast. Late day storms could turn strong to severe near Yankton into northeast Nebraska.

Here’s the rain outlook tomorrow, showing the heavier areas north of Sioux Falls.

There cold be more severe weather in the region on Thursday. A cold front will be approaching the region late in the day and warmer and more humid weather is likely ahead of the front. The bulk of the storms will move east into Minnesota and Iowa during Thursday evening.

You can track the front on the map below. Northwest winds will increase behind the front Thursday night and Friday along with much cooler weather. Highs will return to the 50s on Friday and Saturday in many areas and lows could drop to the 30s.

Obviously, 30s for lows grabs our attention. You can see the depth of the colder weather reaches all the way into the southern plains. Many factors can affect frost potential, from wind speeds and cloud cover….to soil moisture. We’ll continue to monitor the factors through the week.

The 10 day forecast is not as wet as previous forecasts, but we still have tomorrow’s outlook, plus any thunderstorms that develop on Thursday with the main cold front. Any showers that develop behind the front won’t produce heavy rain, but we won’t be surprise to hear about snow flakes in the Black Hills by Friday.

Enjoy the mild and quiet weather today.

Rain chances will increase from the northwest tonight with lows mainly in the 50s.

You can see the chilly temperatures ahead this weekend.