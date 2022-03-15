Good morning! It is a foggy morning across parts of KELOLAND, including the Sioux Falls area.

The areas shaded in gray are included in a Dense Fog Advisory through mid morning.

A mild afternoon is ahead for KELOLAND and that means high fire danger for parts of the region. A red flag warning has been posted for the areas shaded in pink on the map below.

It is looking much warmer than yesterday. But even highs on Monday were at or above normal in several locations.

The latest hourly forecast shows widespread 60s this afternoon. We’ll see a steady south wind tonight ahead of a weak cold front. This will help keep temperatures in the 30s and 40s overnight. We may see a few sprinkles or brief showers in far western and northern SD tomorrow, but temperatures won’t feel much cooler.

The forecast shows a mainly dry forecast for KELOLAND as a storm system develops to our south Thursday into Friday. Temperatures will remain above normal the rest of the week.

You can large areas of the nation will remain above normal in response to all the mild Pacific air moving through the next 7 to 10 days.

The European model shows the heaviest moisture to our south next week, but there are other data sources, including the internal ensemble modeling in the European model pushing these trends northward. No matter where this system goes, it’s important to note the Gulf of Mexico is open for moisture.

In the short-term, enjoy the mild temperatures today with highs in the 60s for several areas.

Tonight will remain mild with lows in the 30s with a steady south wind East River.

NW winds will increase West River tomorrow at 20-40 mph, but temperatures will remain mild again in the 50s and 60s.

We will hold off on any moisture chances until Monday. Otherwise, temperatures will remain very mild the next several days.