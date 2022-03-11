Good morning! The bright sunshine on our some of our Live Cams is a bit deceiving as cold arctic air moves across KELOLAND.

Temperatures recovered a little better across KELOLAND yesterday. Today will not be as warm as a strong cold front continues to roll south.

The latest hour-by-hour forecast shows temperatures struggling to push into the teens and 20s. Sisseton will be stuck at just 5 degrees for a high today. A few subzero lows are possible East River tonight, but temperatures will begin to warm on Saturday, a trend that will expand on Sunday.

You can see temperatures will remain mild much of next week, even with a weak cold front moving through the region on Monday.

The forecast will be cold today as temperatures hold 15-30 degrees below normal for many areas.

A few subzero lows are likely East River tonight.

However, the weather looks warmer tomorrow. Don’t forget about the stronger southwest winds in eastern KELOLAND. That factor alone will make it feel colder than the temperature suggests.

The weather next week is looking much warmer with 50s and 60s likely. A storm system will enter the plains late next week, but most of it may go south of KELOLAND. We still have plenty of time to watch the details in later forecasts.