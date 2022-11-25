The weather has certainly been great for heading outdoors today. You can see several people out and about at Falls Park as of 3:30pm. Expect a nice evening to enjoy the parade downtown!

Our hourly temperature forecast shows a slow drop into the 30s this evening under mainly clear skies. We do expect some clouds to return in western SD tomorrow with a slim chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, temperatures will once again climb above normal across KELOLAND. The forecast on Sunday is looking a little cooler with a wind shift to the northwest. We’ll avoid any major changes to the weather, for now.

Next week is looking more interesting as a cold front pushes into the Northern Plains on Tuesday. Snow is looking more likely along the band show in blue on the map below.

The best chance of accumulating snowfall is shown here. We’ll continue to watch the trends.

We also will be watching arctic air to our northwest. We may see a piece of this break off next week before a larger threat of cold develops during the month of December. Stay tuned.

Here are the details of the forecast.