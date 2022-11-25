Mild air returns today as highs will reach the 50s and 60s in many locations.  This will happen with plenty of sunshine and light southerly winds. 

With the passage of a weak cold front tomorrow, clouds will thick in western and northern South Dakota.  We added a 20% chance for stray light showers in western South Dakota during the afternoon and evening.  Anything that falls will remain light with accumulations of a tenth of an inch or less.   

Sunday will be slightly cooler, but still slightly above average.   

The cooling trend will continue next week with a chance for snow.  As of now, it looks to be a fast mover with a couple inches of snow looking possible.  Of course, the exact track will have to be monitored. 

This will not throw us into winter, but it will be a cooler week next week. 