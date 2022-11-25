Mild air returns today as highs will reach the 50s and 60s in many locations. This will happen with plenty of sunshine and light southerly winds.

With the passage of a weak cold front tomorrow, clouds will thick in western and northern South Dakota. We added a 20% chance for stray light showers in western South Dakota during the afternoon and evening. Anything that falls will remain light with accumulations of a tenth of an inch or less.

Sunday will be slightly cooler, but still slightly above average.

The cooling trend will continue next week with a chance for snow. As of now, it looks to be a fast mover with a couple inches of snow looking possible. Of course, the exact track will have to be monitored.

This will not throw us into winter, but it will be a cooler week next week.