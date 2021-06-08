Minnesota murder suspect evades arrest in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS S.D. (KELO) — Miguel Angel Nunez, Jr. is still at large after a failed attempt by Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Deputies to apprehend him Monday.

Nunez is wanted out of Mower County Minnesota for 2nd degree murder stemming from the June 5 killing of 45-year-old David Harris at his home in the Austin, MN. According to a release sent by the Austin Police Department, Harris was shot and killed in what is believed to be a targeted killing.

Minnehaha County deputies attempted to apprehend Nunez near the 100 block of North Lake Ave. Officials say Nunez fled on foot and was last seen wearing a black shirt, black track pants, black flat-billed hat and bright read shoes.

Austin police say Nunez is considered extremely dangerous and should not be approached. Captain Josh Phillips of the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says that it is not known if Nunez is currently armed.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Nunez, please call the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office at (605) 367-4268, (605) 367-7000 or (605) 367-4300, or Crime Stoppers at (605) 367-7007