SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls-based MetaBank will change its name to Pathward, the company announced today.

Meta Financial Group, Inc., MetaBank’s public holding company will also be changing its name to Pathward Financial, Inc.

The announcement is connected to a transaction reached with the Facebook/Meta platform company that required MetaBank to change its name. Facebook announced in October that it had changed its name to Meta platform.

The MetaBank name changes should be effective by the end of the year.

The company will continue to serve its customers under existing brand names during the transition.

Meta Financial announced in December that it had sold its naming trademarks to Beige Key which is connected to Meta Platform. The transaction was for $60 million, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Meta Financial/MetaBank was required to change its name within a year under the transaction agreement.