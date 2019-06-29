Men identified in fatal crash in Brookings County

BROOKINGS CO, S.D. (KELO) — An Elkton, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash west of Elkton.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, 69-year-old Robert Rochel of Elkton, South Dakota died. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

According to the department, the crash happened Monday afternoon just west of Elkton. It was a two-vehicle crash; the driver of the second vehicle did have a seatbelt on.

69-year-old, Gerrit Slegers of Benton, M.N. was driving a semi truck. He was not injured.