Men identified in fatal crash in Brookings County

Top Stories

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:
crash-generic-highway_843574510621

BROOKINGS CO, S.D. (KELO) — An Elkton, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash west of Elkton.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, 69-year-old Robert Rochel of Elkton, South Dakota died. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

According to the department, the crash happened Monday afternoon just west of Elkton. It was a two-vehicle crash; the driver of the second vehicle did have a seatbelt on.

69-year-old, Gerrit Slegers of Benton, M.N. was driving a semi truck. He was not injured.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


 

Don’t Miss!

KELOLAND Racing Challenge

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour

Holiday Vacations Tour Northern California

Holiday Vacations Tour Swiss Alps