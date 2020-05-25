Memorial day cemetery parade

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This was a different kind of Memorial Day service today in Sioux Falls.

Instead of a traditional programs one group took a social distancing approach.

People stayed inside their vehicles and took part in a parade through several cemeteries in Sioux Falls. 

The parade started at Saint Michael’s Cemetery then went to Hills of Rest, Mount Pleasant and ended at Woodlawn. Dozens of cars and trucks took part along with the Legion motorcycles riders. The group stop at each location for a 21 gun salute.

