Melting Snow, Rain Ahead For Southeast KELOLAND: Storm Center Update- Monday AM, December 13th

We are starting the week with plenty of snow on the ground in southern KELOLAND with a belt of 6-8″ common. Look for much of the snow to melt in the coming days.

Yesterday’s temperatures certainly melted some snow. We expect similar or even warmer numbers today.

Futurecast looks dry the next couple of days, but we do expect another storm system on Wednesday. This will bring some wind with it and a band of rain with some snow in southeast KELOLAND Wednesday night into Thursday. The amount of rain in the southeast could surpass .50″ in a narrow band. We’ll continue to highlight the trends in future forecasts.

The weather looks very pleasant today for this time of the year with 30s and 40s very common.

Tonight will be dry with lows mainly in the 20s.

The temperature will be warmer for much of KELOLAND tomorrow with 50s very common West River.

We’ll get ready for the winds on Wednesday along with abrupt change in the weather Wednesday night and Thursday. Continue to watch for details and the colder weather to follow by Saturday.