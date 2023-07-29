(Associated Press) — The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.05 billion after no one took home the $940 million top prize.

The numbers drawn Friday night in the nationwide lottery were: 5, 10, 28, 52, 63 and the gold ball 18. Mega Millions says the new potential jackpot is the fourth-largest in the history of the game and the fifth over $1 billion.

No one has won the jackpot since April 18.

The $1.05 billion prize would be for a sole winner choosing to be paid through an annuity over 30 years. Jackpot winners almost always opt for a lump sum payment, which for the next drawing Tuesday night would be an estimated $527.9 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 302.6 million.