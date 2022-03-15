SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls voters will head to the polls in four weeks, and there are races for four spots on the city council, including one for the city’s central district.

Jim Burzynski and Emmett Reistroffer are each challenging incumbent Curt Soehl for that spot on the council.

The candidates shared on Tuesday how they think city government works best.

“We need transparency,” Burzynski said. “We need people who are accessible.”

“I think we work best when we work together,” Soehl said. “I think you saw the city council went through the whole mask debate, the city council treated each other with respect.”

“I believe good government is responsive government,” Reistroffer said. “So our local city council needs to be closely in touch with the needs of our residents.”

The 39-year-old Burzynski is a pharmacist, the soon-to-be-32-year-old Reistroffer is chief operating officer for a medical cannabis company and the 62-year-old Soehl is a manager with Farmers Union Insurance.

“With the health care system that we have now, you’re seeing a lot of people move to Sioux Falls for our health care, which creates a little bit of a problem when it comes to housing, and I think I can help solve that,” Soehl said.

“I live across the street from Lyon Park, and yet my daughter can’t actually walk there,” Burzynski said. “She’s two, granted, but I want her to be able to cross the street safely. That is a huge issue. We have 30-mile-an-hour streets, which people drive a lot faster on.”

“The biggest challenge right now is housing,” Reistroffer said. “And not just affordable housing, but all types of housing. We need housing that will meet the needs in all parts of town.”

