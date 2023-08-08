SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Marky Velix and Amber Fluit belong to the Sioux Falls Police Department’s newest recruiting class, and this job will be the first in law enforcement for each of them.

“I’m a sponge,” Velix said. “I like to learn. I’m a teachable person.”

For the 34-year-old Fluit, one draw for this new career is how close it is to family.

“My family lives in Larchwood, Iowa,” she said. “So, proximity to family. Two, the department has a lot of opportunity and growth, and that was something that I’ve always looked at in a career.”

The 26-year-old Velix is from Florida and previously worked in Missouri. He wants to be a police officer because this is the answer to a simple but essential question.

“I would say, find your ‘why,'” he said. “Find your purpose. We all have goals, and we all want to contribute to something.”

Fluit’s motivation to be a police officer is also straightforward.

“Very simple reason: to make a difference,” Fluit said.

She has worked in property management as well as in sales, two roles that can involve a lot of interaction with people. But she sought something beyond that.

“For me, working with the public, working with people is always very rewarding, but I wanted to take it a step further and truly make an impact on people’s lives,” Fluit said.

Fifteen Sioux Falls Police Department recruits are progressing through training ahead of graduation in November. Right now, Fluit and Velix are in the pre-academy stage; they start academy training on Monday.