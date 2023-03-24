SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A non-profit in the Sioux Falls area that helps at-risk youth is getting ready for a major project.

McCrossan Boys Ranch helps about 15-20 boys get a high school diploma each year, but the school is running low on space.

McCrossan Boy’s Ranch’s school is bursting at the seams.

The dean of students’ office is in a storage closet.

In one classroom on Friday, 16-year-old Ethan was sharing a desk with a teacher because of the cramped space.

He’s looking forward to an upcoming expansion.

“It would be nice to have a lot more things and a lot more to do stuff instead of just a crammed room of at least ten kids,” McCrossan student Ethan said.

The school opened more than 30 years ago with about 40 students enrolled.

Now, it has about 60-70 kids enrolled in the school at any given time.

“We’re getting a lot more requests for kids to come to the ranch, and we’re getting different kinds of kids. Kids today are struggling more academically. They’ve gotten behind, social media has played an influence,” McCrossan Boys Ranch director of development Christy Menning Vastenhout said.

The Spur Success campaign will renovate the current building and add 8,000 square feet.

The money will also construct a track and field athletic complex.

“A lot of our boys love sports. Many of our boys have not ever been on a team before. Many have just never had that chance for extra curriculars,” Menning Vastenhout said.

The expansion will allow the organization to help even more people like Ethan.

“You learn a lot and it teaches you a lot about respect and a lot of stuff,” Ethan said.

McCrossan is approaching it $3 million goal, but it’s hoping to raise more than that to make up for rising construction costs.

KELOLAND Media Group is doing its part to help.

KELO presented a $5,000 check to McCrossan Boys Ranch Friday morning.

The money will go toward the Spur Success capital campaign.

“We are embarking on a huge campaign right now to enhance the campus for our boys. Our main goal right now is to make this school feel like every other school in the state of South Dakota,” Menning Vastenhout said.

“We really appreciate everything that McCrossan does for our community, KELOLAND does. And we are proud to be a part of their, the Chambers capital campaign,” KELOLAND Media Group vice president and general manager Mari Ossenfort said.

Meanwhile, McCrossan’s banquet auction is coming up on March 30th.