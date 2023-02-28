SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) –Property owners gathered at the McCook County Courthouse in Salem to make their concerns known about a solar power project.

Residents of McCook County gathered for a county commission meeting to hear a proposal brought forward by National Grid Renewables.

“The reason we are here today is to obtain a conditional use permit from McCook County,” said Marc Morandi, National Grid Renewables.

The permit would have allowed the company to build of a solar power farm in the county. But many property owners in the area raised concerns about the project.

“I urge the council to reject this permit and protect our agricultural land and heritage,” said Arnold Tappin, property owner.

Arnold Tappin is a landowner who lives within half a mile of the proposed solar farm. His land would be directly affected by the project.

“That map in November 9, when they had the open house did not include my house on that map because they claimed they didn’t know there was even a residence there,” Tappin said.

Others raised concerns about property value, safety and the impacts the solar farm could have on the environment, farmland and livestock.

National Grid Renewables withdrew their conditional use proposal after hearing testimony from attendees in the crowd.

“Some of the comments about drainage, the size of the project and pursuing state permitting. In light of those issues, the company has decided to withdraw the CUP application at this time, with the intention to reapply at a later date,” legal representative with National Grid Renewables.

KELOLAND news reached out out to the solar project representatives after the meeting, they declined to comment any further.