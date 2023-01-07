Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) holds the gavel as he becomes Speaker for the 118th session of Congress on Saturday, January 7, 2023.

WASHINGTON (Associated Press) — Republican Kevin McCarthy has been elected House speaker on a historic post-midnight 15th ballot, overcoming holdouts from his own ranks.

Floor tensions boiled over into shouting after a chaotic week that tested the new GOP majority’s ability to govern. But McCarthy prevailed in the end as he had said he would. “Now the hard work begins,” he declared as supporters cheered.

During four days of grueling ballots, McCarthy flipped more than a dozen conservative holdouts to supporters. Then a few of the remaining holdouts switched to merely vote “present,” dropping the tally McCarthy needed to win.

Members were finally sworn into office.