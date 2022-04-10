SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Election Day is nearing for Sioux Falls voters.

Polls will close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12. As election day approaches, candidates Taneeza Islam and David Zokaites as well as incumbent Paul TenHaken are making some of their final pitches to voters.

“The big things continue to be infrastructure, workforce, crime and housing, those are some of the three- four big elements that the residents want to see us focusing on,” Tenhaken said.

“We can reduce crime by reducing addiction, by sending people off to treatment centers instead of jails and it would really help if we had the time to legalize recreational marijuana,” Zokaites said.

“They are worried about food deserts, affordable housing, public transportation and access to affordable child care, those are the four themes that have been coming up no matter who I’m talking to,” Islam said.

Voters can go to the polls starting at seven on Tuesday morning if they haven’t voted absentee by then.

“There’s too much money pouring into local government and politicians have to support campaign contributors instead of the voters who put them in power in the first place,” Zokaites said.

“People have had four years to see what’s the mayor done, if they like the direction the city has gone, the economy has gone, they can expect more of the same in the next four years, that’s the message we’ve been getting out for the last several months,” Tenhaken said.

“We need to go back to make sure we have housing that everyone can be in because this is really interconnected with a lot of the issues we are seeing in the community,” Islam said.

