Breaking News
Man drowned at Wall Lake while trying to save son and nephew

Mass testing event for tribal members planned in Rapid City

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The number of COVID-19 cases in Pennington County throughout the pandemic stands at 424 as of Wednesday, but so far, 252 people have recovered.

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender shared those numbers at a briefing on the COVID-19 situation in the city.

There will be a mass testing event at the Oyate Health Center for tribal members over the weekend. Organizers hope to test between 200 – 400 people. Allender says this testing will give a better feel for how hard the Native American population is being impacted by COVID-19.

An emergency center for people who needed a place to stay with COVID-19 will soon be closing in Rapid City. Plans call for it to close on June 26.

Keep reading

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss
More Contests