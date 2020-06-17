Mass testing event for tribal members planned in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The number of COVID-19 cases in Pennington County throughout the pandemic stands at 424 as of Wednesday, but so far, 252 people have recovered.

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender shared those numbers at a briefing on the COVID-19 situation in the city.

There will be a mass testing event at the Oyate Health Center for tribal members over the weekend. Organizers hope to test between 200 – 400 people. Allender says this testing will give a better feel for how hard the Native American population is being impacted by COVID-19.

An emergency center for people who needed a place to stay with COVID-19 will soon be closing in Rapid City. Plans call for it to close on June 26.

