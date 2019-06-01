Mass shooting in Virginia Beach leaves 12 dead

VIRGINIA BEACH, V.A. (AP) -- Twelve people are dead and six others hurt following a mass shooting in Virginia Beach, Virginia today.

Police say a gunman opened fire and shot randomly at workers inside an operations building in the Virginia Beach Municipal Building.

The police chief says the gunman used .45-caliber handgun with a suppressor. Responding officers returned fire, killing the suspect.

The man was a longtime employee of the city's Public Works Department.