Mass-shooting at Florida concert

MIAMI, FL (CBS Newspath) — The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau is investigating a mass shooting that resulted in two dead and over twenty injured.

According to investigators, the establishment was hosting a scheduled event and several patrons were standing outside.

The subjects’ SUV approached the front of the business, three subjects exited the vehicle and began shooting indiscriminately into the crowd. The subjects entered the SUV and fled the scene.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded, determined two victims were deceased on the scene and transported eight others to various hospitals in Miami-Dade and Broward. In addition, over twelve other victims were self-transported to various hospitals. At least one victim was transported in critical condition.

Detectives are seeking the assistance of the community with any information, to include the identity/whereabouts of the individuals responsible for this act.