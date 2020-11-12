Man’s death under investigation in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police are investigating an unattended death.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers were called to an area west of Founder’s Park for an unresponsive man.

On arrival, police found the man had died. While no preliminary signs of trauma or other foul play were observed, RCPD is investigating along with the assistance of the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

“Any death in our community is a tragedy, including this one,” Chief of Police Don Hedrick said in a social media post about the death.

“It is not safe for any member of our community to sleep outside during the winter months. Officers of the RCPD do their best to patrol the areas of our city where our most vulnerable population is known to frequent. Our goal is to make contact with individuals in order to get them to a safe and warm place for the evening through community partnerships and with assistance from the Pennington County Care Campus, Hedrick continued.

If you come across someone who needs a safe place for the evening, contact police at 605-394-4131 so officers may assist them.

An autopsy has been scheduled; the man’s identity is being withheld until family is notified.