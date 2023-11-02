MANDERSON, S.D. (KELO) — A Manderson man was sentenced at the end of October for multiple offenses.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office District of South Dakota, 39-year-old Gabriel White Plume was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison on the charges of aggravated sexual abuse by use of force, distribution of a controlled substance to an individual under 21 and assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

He was also sentenced to 20 years on the charge of tampering with a witness, 10 years for assault resulting in serious bodily injury and assault by strangulation and suffocation.

White Plume was also sentenced to five years for assault resulting in substantial bodily injury to a spouse, intimate partner or dating partner.

The prison sentences were ordered to be served concurrently and will be followed by six years of supervised release.

White Plume was convicted of physically and sexually abusing his dating partner by the use of force at Manderson. The victim sustained substantial bodily injury from the physical assault and serious bodily injury from the sexual assault.

Prior to being charged federally, White Plume obtained a cellular device in his cell while incarcerated at Pine Ridge. White Plume used the cellular device to access Facebook to persuade his victim into dropping tribal charges.