Man underwater at Wall Lake for about 45 minutes, flown to hospital

Capt. Mike Walsh with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office tells KELOLAND News that a man was underwater for about 45 minutes at Wall Lake on Tuesday.

“About an hour ago or so, we got a call of a man who went in to the water and wasn’t seen coming back up, and it was witnessed that he went down, so units started down here in a attempt to rescue him,” Walsh said at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office tweeted Tuesday night that an “individual was recovered from the water and flown to a Sioux Falls hospital.”

