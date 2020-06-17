Man underwater at Wall Lake for about 45 minutes, flown to hospital

Capt. Mike Walsh with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office tells KELOLAND News that a man was underwater for about 45 minutes at Wall Lake on Tuesday.

“About an hour ago or so, we got a call of a man who went in to the water and wasn’t seen coming back up, and it was witnessed that he went down, so units started down here in a attempt to rescue him,” Walsh said at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office tweeted Tuesday night that an “individual was recovered from the water and flown to a Sioux Falls hospital.”

This is a developing story; stay with KELOLAND News on air and online for the latest.

