ALEXANDRIA, SD (KELO) — One person died in a tractor-vs.-van crash on Interstate 90 east of Alexandria, SD Friday morning.

The Highway Patrol says the van rear-ended the tractor, which was pulling a hose trailer.

The 52-year-old man driving the van died at the scene. Investigators say he was not wearing a seat belt.

Troopers say charges are pending against the 31-year-old man driving the tractor.