DRAPER, SD (KELO) — South Dakota authorities are investigating a fiery crash in Jones County that killed a man who drove into a grain bin.

It happened early Friday morning in the town of Draper, South Dakota.

The Highway Patrol says the driver went through an intersection, hit a stop sign, went off the road and struck the grain bin loaded with corn.

Both the vehicle and the corn started on fire.

The 51-year-old man died at the scene.