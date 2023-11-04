SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the first Saturday of November and here is all you need for new, weather and sports for KELOLAND On the Go.

Three shooting victims, including a young child, are lucky to be alive after man opens fire on their car in Sioux Falls.

Judge calls 19-year-old “extraordinarily dangerous”

For those that listen to law enforcement scanners, those listening days are numbered.

Encryption coming to law enforcement radio in Sioux Falls, Rapid City

Get out and enjoy this unseasonably mild and warm weather this weekend.

Warm weekend, slight chance of rain on Tuesday.

Brookings will be bleeding blue today as SDSU hosts NDSU in the Dakota Marker Rivalry Game today.

The Dakota Marker and a 115-game rivalry